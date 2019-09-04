Boardwalk worker missing after diving into water to save Texas kayaker, Coast Guard says

After attempting to help a kayaker in Texas looking to make it back to shore, a Kemah Boardwalk employee has gone missing and has not resurfaced after diving into the water, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Screengrab from KHOU11

A Texas boardwalk employee is missing after his attempt to save a kayaker, according to multiple outlets.

Per KHOU 11, the U.S. Coast Guard began to search Wednesday morning, after a 57-year-old worker jumped into the water but he never resurfaced.

The kayaker was helped to shore by a fellow onlooker, according to Fox 26.

Multiple first responders are on the scene searching for the man, according to ABC-13.

A post from the Kemah Police Department says a press conference has been scheduled for 4 p.m. this afternoon.