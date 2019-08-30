Crashed plane gets stuck in tree on the side of North Carolina’s tallest mountain

This is what NTSB does when it investigates plane crashes and other accidents The National Transportation Safety Board, established in 1967, conducts independent investigations into all civil aviation accidents in the U.S. and major accidents in other modes of transportation. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The National Transportation Safety Board, established in 1967, conducts independent investigations into all civil aviation accidents in the U.S. and major accidents in other modes of transportation.

A small plane got stuck in the trees when it crashed near North Carolina’s highest peak earlier this month. Now rescue crews are working to get the plane out of the heavily wooded area near Mount Mitchell State Park, WLOS reports.

Two people were on the plane when it went down on Mount Mitchell, but neither was severely injured, according to South Toe Volunteer Fire and Rescue.

“The patients remarkably walked out to ATV’s with the assistance of Park Rangers. One patient was transported with minor injuries,” the rescue squad said on Facebook.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A plane deployed a parachute before crashing on Mount Mitchell, officials said. Facebook

Rangers at Mount Mitchell State Park said they heard an explosion and saw the Cirrus SR-22 plane deploy a parachute, according to the Yancey Common Times Journal.

The Cirrus is equipped with a parachute system that, Air & Space Magazine reports, can save the lives of pilots and passengers when a small plane gets into trouble.

The plane was flying from Donaldson Center Airport in Greenville, South Carolina, to the Medina Municipal Airport near Akron, Ohio, the Times Journal reports.

“Air traffic controllers lost contact with the plane just before 1 p.m. as the plane was passing over Yancey County. The pilot reported weather-related problems just before communication was lost,” the newspaper said.

On Friday, rescue crews from around Mount Mitchell prepared to get the plane out of the woods, WLOS reports.

They told the station that the road to the top of the mountain would be closed periodically for much of Friday as they work to extract the plane from the forest.