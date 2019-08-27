National
Teenager shoots 1-year-old after opening fire on home with 8 kids inside, SC cops say
A 1-year-old was shot when a gunman opened fire on a South Carolina home filled with children early Tuesday morning, the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said.
The shooter is also a minor but is being charged as an adult, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
The teen has been charged with eight counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the news release.
Officials said the gunman is a 17-year-old whose identity will not be made public because he is a juvenile, WCSC reported.
In what is believed to be a drive-by shooting, the teen opened fire on the home shortly after midnight, according to WCIV.
Eight children were inside the trailer at the time, a reporter tweeted.
Responding deputies discovered a 1-year-old had been shot in the leg, and the baby was airlifted to an area hospital, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Information on the toddler’s condition was not available.
Emergency responders said the baby was in “stable condition” when flown to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, according to WCSC.
No other injuries were reported.
The teen will appear in court for a bond hearing Tuesday afternoon, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Information on a motive was not available.
