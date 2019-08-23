Police chief kills himself while Texas Rangers serve warrant at home, sheriff says

Suicides are rising across the U.S. (2018) Suicide is on the rise across the United States. It is more than a mental health condition — states and communities can adopt comprehensive strategies to prevent suicide. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK (2018) Suicide is on the rise across the United States. It is more than a mental health condition — states and communities can adopt comprehensive strategies to prevent suicide.

A police chief in Texas killed himself while authorities served an arrest warrant at his home, media outlets report.

Texas Rangers were serving the warrant to Marlin Police Chief Nathan Sodek about 11:30 a.m. Friday, according to KXXV.

While Texas Rangers were at his home, Sodek ran inside the house and shot himself, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara told Fox44. The sheriff said Sodek was under investigation for sexual assault, according to KCEN.

Sodek became the police chief of the central Texas town of about 6,600 in December, according to KWTX. He joined the Marlin Police Department as a detective in 2017 and was named interim police chief in 2018, according to the city website.

He was also educated as a sexual assault family violence investigator and mental health officer, according to the website.

Less than a month ago, Sodek posted on the police department Facebook page about suicides by police and firefighters.

“In 2017, 103 firefighters and 140 police officers took their own lives. Suicide is real and it has became the leading cause of death in first responders,” Sodek wrote. “I’m asking all my fellow first responders who are contemplating suicide to call me. It doesn’t matter which agency (you’re) with, day or night, or where (you’re) at I will be there and we will work through it together!”