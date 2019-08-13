Escaped prisoner takes 80-mile Lyft ride days before he would be freed, NC police say

An escaped North Carolina inmate was found after he took a Lyft away from prison, cops say.

An escaped prisoner in North Carolina took an 80-mile Lyft ride to his mom’s house, news outlets report.

Jaylan Ross, 22, was serving time at the Piedmont Correctional Institution when he climbed over a fence and made his way to freedom on Monday, officials told the Salisbury Post.

That’s when he took a Lyft ride from Salisbury to Shelby, a drive that took more than one hour, WITN reports.

He ended up at his family home, where police later found him in the basement, WSOC reports.

Capt. Steve Canipe of the Shelby Police Department says officials aren’t sure if his family ordered the Lyft for him, the station reports.

“Ross will be charged with escape and moved to a prison with a higher level of custody,” the Salisbury Post reports.

He had been in prison for gun possession and was supposed to get out in a few days, WITN reports.

