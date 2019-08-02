Do you have these Entenmann’s treats in your cookie jar? There’s a recall

What to do if you think you have a recalled product There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. When unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can help identify them quickly. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. When unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can help identify them quickly.

Blue plastic pieces were found where they’re not supposed to be: inside individual packages of cookies.

So, Entenmann’s Little Bites soft baked mini chocolate chip cookies have been recalled, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Bimbo Bakeries USA on Friday announced the recall of the five-pack box after the company received consumer reports of “visible blue plastic pieces” in the individual packaging pouch, according to the FDA.

The plastic is not baked into the product, according to the company, but the pieces may pose a choking hazard if eaten. All stores have been instructed to remove the cookies from shelves.

The cookies that might have the strips of plastic were sold in 37 states, including Florida, North Carolina, Georgia, Kentucky and Pennsylvania.

The boxes have a “Best By” date of Aug. 31, 2019, and Sept. 7, 2019, with UPC code 7203002378 and Lot Code 1350.

If you have a box, don’t eat the cookies. Return them to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

The company said its Little Bites Muffins and other Entenmann’s products are not affected.

Anyone with questions can call the company’s consumer relations group at 800-984-0989.