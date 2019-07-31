Couple fights as hotel security waits outside door – then a gun went off, Texas cops say

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

Security guards stood outside the Dallas hotel room of a couple loudly yelling at each other Monday night as they waited for police to arrive, WFAA reported.

Then they heard the sound of a gun “pop,” and the woman stopped screaming, according to police records obtained by the Dallas-Fort Worth TV station.

The gunshot would prove to be fatal.

About an hour and a half earlier, a person at Hotel Zaza, a boutique hotel north of downtown, had called 911 because someone was screaming and “possibly high on drugs,” police said, according to The Dallas Morning News. An ambulance arrived about 10 minutes later, but emergency responders waited for police to arrive before going inside, following a department policy, the newspaper reported.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Dallas police then responded to the hotel an hour later, KRLD reported. As they were driving to the scene, the gunshot was fired, according to KRLD. Officers went into the room to find a 32-year-old woman dead, police said, according to KXAS.

Her husband, who appeared to be “under the influence,” was taken to the hospital, police said, according to KTVT.

Police say they believe the man shot his wife during the argument, KTVT reported.

The Police Department hasn’t announced charges in the shooting.