6-year-old boy among those killed at California festival; 2 other family members hurt

A 6-year-old boy is among the victims in a mass shooting Sunday evening in Gilroy, California, police say.

A 6-year-old boy is among the victims in a mass shooting Sunday evening in Gilroy, California, police say.

The boy, Steven Romero, died in the shooting, his family told NBC Bay Area on Sunday. Steven celebrated his sixth birthday last month, according to the station.

He was shot and killed, and his mother and grandmother were injured in the shooting, KRON reports.

This is Steven Romero, 6 yrs old killed in today’s shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival. His mother and other family members were also injured in today’s shooting, being treated at the same hospital via @janellewang @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/0HWkktGlq4 — Rob Mayeda (@RobMayeda) July 29, 2019

Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee said the suspect, who has not been named publicly, was shot and killed minutes after he began shooting at the annual three-day festival about 30 miles south of San Jose.

The shooting began at 5:41 p.m. on the final day of the festival, police said. People started running as officers at the festival hunted for a man with a rifle and dressed in camouflage, police said.

“This is one of those press conferences that you never want to give in your community,” Smithee said during a press conference Sunday. “It’s sort of a nightmare that you hope to never have to live in reality, but we find ourselves in the circumstances where we have to live it today.”

“We believe based on witness statements that there was a second individual involved in some way,” the police chief said at the press conference Sunday night. “We just don’t know in what way.”

Police have not yet released the names of the other victims.