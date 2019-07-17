Angry man douses his girlfriend in gasoline, but he was the only one burned, SC cops say

A South Carolina man was flown to Augusta’s emergency burn center after setting his girlfriend’s home on fire.

A man was hospitalized and faces charges after dousing himself and his girlfriend with gasoline during an argument and igniting a fire at her South Carolina home Wednesday, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said.

The woman was not burned in the fire after escaping her Anderson home, but 21-year-old Jackson Kole Talley was severely injured and had to be airlifted to the Augusta Burn Center in Georgia, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The incident occurred before 8 a.m., when Talley and the woman were arguing at her home, where he had been living for several weeks, Capt. Andy Tribble said in an interview with The State.

Tribble said they had an “on and off romantic relationship.”

During the argument, Talley poured gas on the woman and himself, but she successfully ran to a neighboring home, according to the news release.

Alone in the home, Talley intentionally set a fire, burning himself and the home, the Sheriff’s Office said.

It is not known if Talley intended to set himself on fire, or if it was an accident that occurred as he sparked the blaze in home.

An incident report said after the fire was set, Talley was found naked in the back yard suffering from burns, WYFF reported.

While Tribble said Talley was “burned pretty bad,” the woman suffered minor injuries while she escaped from the home.

Information on Talley’s medical condition was not available.

Should he be released from the hospital, Talley will be charged with first-degree assault and battery, Tribble said.

Talley could also face arson charges, and that aspect of the incident is being investigated by the Anderson County Fire Department.

The home suffered significant damage, but Tribble said it did not burn to the ground.