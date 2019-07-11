Military base housing raided as part of child pornography investigation in SC, feds say

Federal program targets online child predators The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was developed federally in 1998 as the number of children and teenagers using the internet increased and child sexual abuse images became available electronically, authorities say. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was developed federally in 1998 as the number of children and teenagers using the internet increased and child sexual abuse images became available electronically, authorities say.

Federal agents raided a house on a joint military base as they investigated a member of the Coast Guard for child pornography, according to a federal warrant.

Agents raided the home in the bachelor’s housing section of the Naval Warfare Station near Charleston, South Carolina, and took a phone and computer on June 27, according to federal court records unsealed this week.

A Charleston-based member of the Coast Guard allegedly shared child pornography over the messaging app Kik and on the file-sharing service Dropbox, records show.

McClatchy is not naming the man targeted in the investigation because he has not been charged.

Federal agents got a complaint about someone sharing child pornography in late February and their investigation led to the Coast Guardsman who had the same email address that was associated with the Kik and Dropbox accounts, according to the warrant.

A Coast Guard spokesman told WCSC the member “remains in his current position conducting his assigned duties.”

“The case remains under investigation by Homeland Security Investigations and the Coast Guard is fully cooperating with HSI officials,” the spokesman said.

