‘He is still someone’s child.’ NC police tell people to stop making fun of mugshot

North Carolina police had to tell people to be nice when they posted a mugshot on Facebook.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office posted the mugshot and arrest details of Orlando Lopez, a Florida man who was arrested in North Carolina on Friday and charged with drug trafficking.

The post had 60 comments as of Sunday, with some users making fun of Lopez’s head injury.

“I don’t believe he has his head on right,” one user wrote.





“He’s obviously not right in the head,” another wrote.

So the Sheriff’s Office added a note at the bottom of the post to tell people not to make fun of him.

“Even though this individual has been charged for committing a crime, he is still someone’s child/family member,” it said. “It is obvious that he has suffered some type of injury. Please refrain from making jokes/negative comments. Have a blessed day.”

Other people also called out comments making fun of him.

“It is really a shame when adults need a disclaimer to have some sort of human decency,” one person commented.



