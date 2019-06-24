Cop pulls trapped child, woman from burning home. Video shows dramatic Missouri rescue

Missouri officer rescues toddler, grandmother from burning house An officer with the Hazelwood Police Department in Missouri pulled a woman and her three-year-old granddaughter from a house fire on June 21. The department released the footage, in which Officer Rodriguez was first to arrive on the scene. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An officer with the Hazelwood Police Department in Missouri pulled a woman and her three-year-old granddaughter from a house fire on June 21. The department released the footage, in which Officer Rodriguez was first to arrive on the scene.

When a Missouri police officer arrived at a home engulfed in flames on Friday, he sprang to action, saving a 3-year-old girl and her grandmother, police say. His bodycam captured the entire rescue.

Video shows large flames shooting through the front window of a Hazelwood, Missouri, home as police officer Rodriguez gets out of his car. He runs to a partially opened basement window where police say he “heard cries for help.” He tells someone inside to back away then kicks the window several times before it shatters.

“Give me the kid,” he says before pulling a 3-year-old girl through the window to safety. Then, he returns to the basement window and pulls the girl’s grandmother from the home, as well.

Latonya Hart, the girl’s grandmother, said Rodriguez raised her spirits.

“When I knew someone was right there, to help me get her out there, my whole mood changed,” she said, according to KMOV. “I was like, thank you Lord, thank you God somebody is here.”

Both Hart and her granddaughter were treated at the scene, but most of the family’s belongings were damaged by the flames, KSDK reported. Hart says officials believe an electrical outlet caused the fire, according to the TV station.

Hart shared the home with her fiance, Harmony and two dogs, KMOV reported.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to support the family.