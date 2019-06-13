‘There’s a snake in my apartment, bye!’ Pantry python spooks Missouri woman after trip

Thief steals python from pet shop by shoving it down his pants A thief was caught on video shoving a python down his pants at a pet store in Portland, Oregon. The man walked into A to Z Pets, grabbed the snake out of its cage and shoved it down the front of his pants before casually walking out of the store. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A thief was caught on video shoving a python down his pants at a pet store in Portland, Oregon. The man walked into A to Z Pets, grabbed the snake out of its cage and shoved it down the front of his pants before casually walking out of the store.

A Ballwin, Missouri, woman returned home from vacation to an unexpected guest in her pantry: a python, KTVI reported.

Araminta Miles had just returned home from a Jamaican vacation when she went to get food from the pantry to feed her dog, KMOV reported. “Something just said, ‘turn around to look’ and it looked like a scarf,” she said, according to the station.





That ‘scarf’ was an 18-inch ball python.

“I was on the phone with my friends and was like, ‘There is a snake in my apartment, bye!,” Miles said, KMOV reported.

In a post on Facebook, police say they were called to the apartment on an “animal complaint” and wrangled the python until animal control could remove it, “hopefully by at least three continental US states in distance.”

But no one seems to know where the python came from. Police went through the apartment complex and knocked on doors, but no one admitted to losing their pet, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

“We really don’t know how it got there,” Ballwin police officer Scott Stephens said, according to the newspaper. “But we think it was probably someone’s pet.”