School finds sex offender hid in girls locker room for 90 minutes, Oregon cops say

A 41-year-old man found in a bathroom stall in a girls locker room Monday told middle school administrators he’d gotten lost visiting his nephew on campus, The Oregonian reported.

After school officials told him to leave, a security video revealed Curtis Bradley Stevenson, a registered sex offender, had been in the locker room for 90 minutes, KTVB reported.

Police officers in Talent, south of Medford, said they found an iPhone reported missing at the school, a student ID card, drugs, and three pairs of women’s underwear at Stevenson’s home, the Mail-Tribune reported.

Officers do not believe that Stevenson, who had not complied with the terms of his sex offender registration, interacted with any students at Talent Middle School, KPTV reported.





Principal Aaron Santi said he felt “sickened” by the incident, the Mail Tribune reported.





“When things like this happen, it really shakes you,” he said, according to the publication. “I think the good news is, nobody was harmed, and we’re thankful for that.”





Stevenson faces charges of burglary, theft, trespassing, possession of methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence and failure to register, KTVB reported.





He had been convicted in 2009 of contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor, court records show, the Mail Tribune reported.





Security videos showed a student had let Stevenson into the school by opening a side door, The Oregonian reported.





The school called police at 3:15 p.m. after reviewing the video, and officers arrested Stevenson at an Ashland ranch at 5:40 p.m., KTVB reported.





Police asked that anyone with information about the case, or Stevenson, contact Officer Z. Mailand at 541-535-1253 and reference case 19-1856, KPTV reported.





