Woman pulls a gun after arguing with man over who was next at karaoke, Texas cops say

Some people think karaoke is fun, while others find it miserable. One man learned it also can be dangerous.

Doris Vallejo-Godoy, 41, and her girlfriend were at a bar in Austin when they got into an argument with Melvin Gonzalez-Olivia over who was next at the karaoke machine, the Columbus Dispatch Reported.

Vallejo-Godoy told police Gonzalez-Olivia was “calling her bad names,” so she “pulled out her pistol to calm him,” an arrest affidavit said. She told police she never pointed it at the man.

Gonzalez-Olivia tells a different story.

He told police the woman hit him in the face then flashed her gun before taking it from her hip holster and pointing it “directly at him.” When a waitress tried to restrain the woman from behind, Vallejo-Godoy pointed the gun at the waitress’s stomach and said, “I will (expletive) kill you,” the affidavit said.

After the waitress backed away, Vallejo-Godoy’s girlfriend calmed her down and the two paid for their food and left, the affidavit said.

When police arrived, they say Vallejo-Godoy and her girlfriend were yelling at each other outside the restaurant. Vallejo-Godoy had the gun in her hand, the affidavit said. Police told her to drop the gun, but Vallejo-Godoy tucked it “in her waistband at the small of her back.” When police told her to drop the gun again, Vallejo-Godoy’s girlfriend approached her and removed it from her waistband, tossing it across the parking lot to police.

Vallejo-Godoy was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a concealed weapon, “combined bail set at $60,000,” the Austin Statesman reported.