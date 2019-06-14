Former assistant principal charged with murder of Miami Norland High educator

Body found in Miami Gardens is that of missing school staffer A teen discovered the body of Kameela Russell, a Miami testing administrator who had been missing for two weeks. Her disappearance baffled the Miami Gardens community. She was last seen alive on May 15 pulling into her aunt’s driveway. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A teen discovered the body of Kameela Russell, a Miami testing administrator who had been missing for two weeks. Her disappearance baffled the Miami Gardens community. She was last seen alive on May 15 pulling into her aunt’s driveway.

A former Norland High assistant principal has been arrested and charged with murdering educator Kameela Russell, whose body was discovered floating in a Miami Gardens canal.

Police detectives took Ernest Joseph Roberts, 39, into custody early Friday morning. Police obtained an arrest warrant for a charge of first-degree murder.

Sources say investigators believe they found forensic evidence that Russell died inside the house, and that he disposed of her car, which was later found by police detectives. Phone records also placed Russell at Roberts’ Miami Gardens home when she disappeared, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation.

Russell, a popular test proctor at the Northwest Miami-Dade high school, was last seen alive May 15 pulling into her aunt’s driveway. She abruptly drove off and vanished.

She went missing for more than a week before a teenager found her washed up on the banks of a canal squeezed between Florida’s Turnpike and a gated neighborhood called Andover. The canal is across the street from Roberts’ house.

The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office ruled that Russell died of blunt-force trauma.

Investigators immediately honed in on Roberts, the ex-assistant principal at Norland, who Russell’s family says has known the woman since childhood. Her mother, Linda Russell, initially told the Miami Herald that she did not believe Roberts had anything to do with her disappearance.

“That would surprise me because I’ve never seen anything that would warrant all of that,” Linda Russell said last week.

Roberts, hired by Miami-Dade County Public Schools in 2004, had been an assistant principal at Norland alongside Russell. But in February, he was transferred to Linda Lentin K-8 Center in North Miami. Why he was transferred is unknown.





Roberts’ arrest Friday confirmed what was an open secret in the Norland community. Students at the school gossiped with theories of what happened to Russell’s body and car, all involving Roberts.

“He was cool,” said 16-year-old freshman Mistola Jones on May 29.

Russell’s daughter was a freshman at the school; her grandmother said she withdrew upon her mother’s disappearance and enrolled in online classes.

Days after Russell went missing — and before her body was found — Miami Gardens police detectives secured a search warrant to search his home on the 1500 block of Northwest 203rd Street.

Neighbors described Russell’s residence as a family home of about 30 years, around the same time Ken Dixon moved into the well kept and quiet neighborhood of Andover.

Dixon, 83, said the Russell family was “very good people,” and said he would see Roberts play with children in the front yard. He said he didn’t know Russell, who often visited with family down the street.

Russell has two children with an ex-wife he divorced in May 2018, according to court records.

Miami Herald staff writer Colleen Wright contributed to this report.