Trucks looted for 654 guns on way to Bass Pro Shops in Missouri; Texas men get prison

Four Texas men who stole more than 650 firearms from trailers that were being shipped to Bass Pro Shops in Springfield were each sentenced Monday to at least seven years in federal prison.

The men admitted to stealing 600 handguns and 54 shotguns from United Parcel Service trailers in October 2017, according to federal prosecutors. The guns were on their way from Beretta Firearms in Maryland to Springfield, Missouri.

In a freight lot in Springfield, the trailers carrying the guns were parked in a way to prevent thieves from getting to the doors. But two truck-tractors were used to push and pull trailers around the lot, allowing access to the doors. UPS employees discovered the theft.

Frank McChriston, 35, of Dallas, was sentenced to seven years and eight months. Derrick White, 33, also of Dallas, and Eric White, 28, of Arlington, were sentenced to seven years and three months in prison. Quinton Haywood, 27, of Glenn Heights, received seven years and six months.

U.S. Chief District Judge Beth Phillips also ordered the men to pay more than $206,000 in restitution, court records show.

Two other defendants, Raynord Hunt, 36, and Keith Lowe, 29, both of Dallas, also pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting charges and await sentencing, according to prosecutors.