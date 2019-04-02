Crosses mark where crash killed 3 siblings, friend on way to dance Texas competition

Four crosses mark the spot where three siblings and a family friend died in a crash on State Highway 21 in Bastrop County, Texas. Screen grab of KTBC video

Four crosses now mark the spot where three siblings and a family friend were killed while on the way to a dance competition in San Antonio, KTBC reported.

The wreck on State Highway 21 killed Tiffany Williams, 17; Michael Williams, 15; Dani Williams, 12 and Peyton Irwin, 19, KXAN reported.

The Williams’ mom, 53-year-old Pamela Mary Williams, is in critical condition, KHOU reported. She was driving her family to watch one of her children compete in a national competition with Huntsville High School Grenadier Guard Drill Team, KEYE reported.

The crash happened about 9 p.m. on March 29 when the Williams family was traveling westbound on the state highway, KEYE reported. The vehicle Pamela Williams was driving stopped along the highway to turn left on Quarter Horse Loop, the station reported.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

While waiting for traffic to pass so that she could make the left turn, a truck rear-ended her car, KTBC reported.

Surveillance video from a nearby business captured the crash, KEYE reported.

A Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman said the driver of the truck did not brake “until .6 seconds prior to the crash, indicating possible distraction (cell phone) in the vehicle,” KEYE reported.

The truck was “traveling 58 mph five seconds prior to impact,” KTBC reported. Two 18-year-olds were in the pickup truck, KBTX reported, and neither were hurt.





“No charges have been filed at this time, but...the case will referred to a grand jury,” KHOU reported.

The three siblings who died in the crash were Huntsville Independent School District students, KBTX reported, and Irwin graduated from the district last year.

“The death of any young person, much less four, is a loss that, in one way or another, affects us all,” Huntsville ISD said in a statement, according to KEYE.





Older brother Jeremy Bowens was one of six siblings in the family, KXAN reported. He got the call about the fatal crash at 3 a.m. on March 30.

He said his family was “close knit,” KXAN reported, and the siblings all loved one another.

Telling his mom about the crash after she asked where her children were was “the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do,” he said, according to KXAN.

Dani “wanted to work with special needs children,” Bowens said, according to KHOU. Tiffany “wanted to be a doctor,” he said, and Michael was a “big gamer,” KHOU reported.





A GoFundMe on behalf of the Williams family has raised over $39,000 of a $50,000 goal as of Tuesday night for funeral costs and medical bills related to the “horrific car accident.”

“We’re trying to cope, the community has been really good,” Bowens said, according to KXAN. “With the love and the support, they’re really trying to take as much of the load off as possible.”