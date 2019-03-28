Swastikas, graffiti calling for ‘white planet’ found at Oklahoma Democratic Party HQ

Racist grafitti found outside of the Oklahoma Democratic Party Headquarters building “seems to be directed at the Oklahoma Democratic Party,” former governor David Walters said, according to KOCO.
Along with his wife, Walters owns the Oklahoma City building, which has several other tenants, according to the Tulsa World.
Some of the graffiti, written in blue, calls out Democrats, according to the World.
“One read ‘Gas the Jews,’” the newspaper reported. “Another read ‘White planet only. Gas the rest.’ Another read ‘Democrats N------ Trannies.’”
The anti-Semitic and transphobic vandalism was found Thursday morning, The Oklahoman reported.
The vandalism also included a Swastika, the symbol 1488 and anti-LGBTQ remarks, KOCO reported.
The “14” in the 1488 symbol stands for “the most popular white supremacist slogan in the world,” according to the Anti-Defamation League. The line is 14 words long. The “88” stands for “Heil Hitler,” as “H” is the eighth letter in the alphabet, according to the league.
All of the graffiti was outside the building, including on concrete and the building’s doors, according to KOCO.
“It is very unfortunate and disheartening, and a clear indicator of how divided our country has become under President Trump’s leadership,” said Anna Langthorn, executive director of the Oklahoma Democratic Party, according to The Oklahoman.
The graffiti is being investigated as a hate crime, police said, according to the newspaper.
“This language written on the doors of the @OKDemocrats HQ is abhorrent,” Governor Kevin Stitt tweeted. “It does not reflect who we are as a state.”
Police have not named any suspects, KOKH reported.
