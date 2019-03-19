Lindsey Graham explains why he blocked a bill to make the Mueller report public

The House voted 420-0 to make Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 election public, but Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham blocked a vote on the bill in the U.S. Senate, USA Today reports.

Speaking this week after a Republican event in his home state, Graham told the Charleston Post and Courier, “We don’t want partial transparency. We want full transparency of 2016.” He said he wants the FBI to also release information about the investigation into the Hillary Clinton campaign, according to the newspaper

“I’m just making a political point,” he said, the Post and Courtier reports.





“Was there two systems of justice in 2016? One for the Democratic candidate and one for the Republican candidate?” Graham, chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said in the Senate, according to The Hill.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle

Calling for a vote on the non-binding resolution, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said, “There is no good reason, no good reason that the special counsel’s report should not be made public. The American people are overwhelmingly for the report being made public. They have a right to see it. No one should stand in the way of that,” according to The Hill.

Democrats brought up the non-binding resolution in the House to pressure the Attorney General to make the Mueller report public, according to the New York Times.

When the resolution got to the Senate, Graham “asked to amend the resolution to include the appointment of a new special counsel to investigate the F.B.I.’s handling of the Hillary Clinton email case and its surveillance of a former Trump adviser,” the Times reports. Schumer rejected Graham’s request “and the resolution failed,” according to the newspaper.

Graham did tell the Post and Courier that he would make sure the special counsel’s report would be make public.

“Transparency will reign, to the extent it meets the criteria of the law,” he said, according to the newspaper. “It will get released. I will make sure of that.”