Accused New Zealand mosque shooter names Dylann Roof in alleged manifesto

One of the men claiming responsibility for a shooting at a New Zealand mosque named Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof in an alleged manifesto.
Roof was named among other white-supremacist extremist that inspired the accused killer.
The alleged New Zealand shooter is said to have wrote “I support many of those that take a stand against ethnic and cultural genocide.” He then cited Roof.
“I have read the writings of Dylan Roof and many others,” he reportedly wrote in a 74-page document that was posted on social media.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle
#ReadLocal
The reported shooter proclaims himself to be a racist in the writing that’s been credited to him.
At least 49 people were killed in mass shootings at two mosques full of worshipers attending Friday prayers in an attack broadcast in horrifying, live video by an immigrant-hating white nationalist wielding at least two assault rifles and a shotgun, the Associated Press reported.
One man was arrested and charged with murder, and two other armed suspects were taken into custody while police tried to determine what role they played, the AP said.
Roof was convicted in the killing of nine black worshipers at Emanuel AME church in 2015.
Comments