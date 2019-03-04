9-year-old cancer patient wants unicorns on her headstone. Her Texas parents need help

Her family says these are the last few days of what has been a long fight for 9-year-old Lizzy Greer.
She was allowed to go home to Georgetown, Texas for hospice care in February, after struggling for more than four years against Embryonal rhabdomyosarcoma, according to her family’s Facebook page documenting what they hoped would be her recovery.
“As hard as it is to grasp just as friends to the family,” Katrena Troupe wrote in a GoFundMe campaign for the little girl’s headstone, “I can’t even begin to imagine being the family.”
Lizzy is a big-time unicorn lover, according to the Navasota Examiner. The mythical creatures adorn the walls of her room, the newspaper reported.
“There are so many reasons [why],” Lizzy told the Examiner. “They are magical, pretty, some have glitter, rainbow hair and they’re just pretty.”
In the last few days, family says, “Princess Lizzy” has has been awake for fewer and fewer minutes per day.
“Lizzy is now in the transitioning faze (sic),” according to a Facebook post dated Feb. 28. “Her respirations are slow and shallow. She is not able to eat or drink. After speaking with her nurse and doctors, we all agreed Lizzy is just barely hanging on.”
Doctors guess that she has at most 10 days left, according to KXXV.
So for Lizzy’s final fundraiser, family and friends are hoping to cobble together enough money to give Princess Lizzy a unicorn of her own — on a custom headstone. The GoFundMe campaign, which was established on Saturday, had raised more than $1,200 of its $3,000 goal as of Monday morning.
Lizzy had gone into remission for a period of about nine months, but doctors told her grandmother Traci Greer in January that the clinical trial drugs Lizzy had been on were no longer working, according to KCEN.
“She’s been asking a lot of questions about heaven,” Traci told the station. “About who’s going to be there and will she be able to still see us.”
