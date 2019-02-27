This propane torch’s problem can burn folks. So, 150,000 have been recalled

Getting Harbor Freight Tools’ Greenwood propane torch to light? No problem. Turning off? Problem.
That problem caused 150,000 Greenwood torches to be recalled Wednesday.
The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The trigger on the torches that engages the flame can fail to disengage when the trigger is no longer pressed, posing a burn hazard.”
Harbor Freight knows about this happening twice, one of which resulted in a burn injury.
The recalled torches without an igniter have SKU No. 61589 on the manual, the packaging and on a sticker on the pipe that leads to the nozzle. The ones with a push button igniter have SKU No. 61595 in the same places.
Harbor Freight wants customers to stop using these torches and return them to any Harbor Freight Tools location for a replacement torch. Anyone with questions can contact Harbor Freight Tools by phone at 800-444-3353, Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Eastern time, via email at recall@harborfreight.com.
