National

Army vet has no family to attend his funeral, so everyone is invited

By Matthew Martinez

February 26, 2019 02:26 PM

A U.S. Army veteran with no known family will be buried at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, Texas
A U.S. Army veteran with no known family will be buried at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, Texas McClatchy file art
A U.S. Army veteran with no known family will be buried at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, Texas McClatchy file art

U.S. Army Specialist Hugh Gary Bryan served his country from June 1955 through May 1961, according to the state cemetery where he’ll be buried Wednesday.

But Bryan doesn’t have any known family, Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush announced in a news release. Despite the designation of bring an “unaccompanied soldier,” the release states, he’s still being given a full military burial.

And anyone who can make it is asked to attend.

We do NOT leave veterans behind,” said a Facebook post from the veterans cemetery. “If you have the opportunity, please come out and attend.”

The public burial will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Killeen, Texas, at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery at 11463 State Highway 195, Killeen, TX 76542.

A funeral services company from Austin partnered with the Fort Hood Casualty Office to make the funeral arrangements for Bryan, according to the Killeen Daily Herald.

We have the distinct honor to provide a full military burial for unaccompanied U.S. Army Veteran Hugh Gary Bryan on...

Posted by Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery on Thursday, February 21, 2019

“Specialist Bryan is not expected to have anyone attend his funeral, as no next-of-kin could be contacted,” the Texas General Land Office release states. “Please help us spread the word and ensure that our United States Army veteran is not buried alone. Members of the Central Texas community are welcome to attend.”

Nearly 200 people gathered for the funeral of Margaret Rosa King last year under similar circumstances, when family members could not be found before her funeral, at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, according to the Star-Telegram. The Air Force veteran was found unresponsive on the University of North Texas campus in September 2017 before the search for family ultimately turned up a niece at the funeral.

The Tillman family invited us to the open-casket funeral for Vietnam veteran George Tillman on Dec. 6, 2018. A new program provides free funerals for families who could not otherwise afford ceremonies for their deceased loved ones.

By

Matthew Martinez

Matt is an award-winning real time reporter and a University of Texas at Austin graduate who’s been based at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram since 2011. His regional focus is Texas, and that makes sense. He’s only lived there his whole life.

  Comments  