Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim reportedly struck and killed a man on Interstate

A car driven by Syracuse men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim on Wednesday night struck and killed a man who was walking on an Interstate in Syracuse, N.Y., according to multiple reports.
According to WHAM-TV, investigators said say a car lost control and hit a guardrail on an Interstate. They say the people in the car got out and walked on the highway within “close proximity to that vehicle.”
Police told the station Boeheim saw the car in the middle of the road and tried to avoid it. That’s when police say Boeheim hit 51-year-old Jorge Jimenez, who was standing on the side of the road.
According to the Post-Standard, “Boeheim passed an alcohol test and is cooperating with the investigation.”
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle
#ReadLocal
Michael Benny of WTVH-TV said he had talked with a friend of Boeheim.
Syracuse beat Louisville 69-49 at home on Wednesday night.
Comments