Senators bring bill to criminalize vast doping conspiracies

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2017, file photo, the building of the Russian Olympic Committee is seen through a gate decorated with the Olympic rings, in Moscow, Russia. Two senators have introduced a bill that would criminalize international doping conspiracies, the likes of which Russia pursued during the Sochi Olympics in 2014. The measure is named after Grigory Rodchenkov, the Moscow lab director who blew the whistle on Russian cheating. Alexander Zemlianichenko, File AP Photo