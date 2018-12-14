Who is Mick Mulvaney, Trump’s new acting White House chief of staff?

President Donald Trump named Mick Mulvaney acting White House chief of staff on Friday. But who is Mulvaney, and how did he end up in the role?

Announcing the staff change on Twitter, Trump said Mulvaney — who is already serving as director of the Office of Management and Budget — “has done an outstanding job while in the Administration.”

Mulvaney also served as interim leader of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau before the administration confirmed a permanent head for the agency. White House official Kathy Kraninger was narrowly confirmed to take over the CFPB role earlier this month, NPR reports.

Before coming to the Trump administration, Mulvaney was a Republican congressman from South Carolina. He got his seat in 2010 after winning an election against John Spratt Jr., a Democrat who was at the time the state’s longest serving representative, according to U.S. News and World Report. Mulvaney and his wife Pam have triplets together.

Mulvaney’s estimated net worth is between $3.2 and $7.3 million, the New York Times reported last year.

Trump said on Twitter Friday that he looks forward to “working with him in this new capacity as we continue to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Trump added that John Kelly, the current chief of staff who recently announced his departure, will remain in the job till the end of the year. It had been unclear who would replace Kelly after prominent contenders like Vice President Mick Pence’s chief of staff Nick Ayers and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie took themselves out of the running.

“He is a GREAT PATRIOT and I want to personally thank him for his service!” Trump said of Kelly.