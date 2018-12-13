Slew of bomb threats reported across the nation at businesses and media organizations

Bomb threats have been reported at businesses, schools and media organizations across the U.S., prompting evacuations and reaction on social media.
But, multiple police departments have cautioned, there is no proof that the threats are credible.
Employees at the News & Observer in Raleigh, North Carolina, were evacuated on Thursday afternoon after a report of a bomb threat. Another bomb threat was reported at WNDU in South Bend, Indiana, while the Oklahoma City Police Department said it was “working a number of bomb threat calls” in the area.
Threats were also reported in the Chicago area, across New York City, at several buildings in Detroit and across the state of Massachusetts. Dozens of schools were placed on lockdown in Colorado, where Columbine High School, the site of one of the country’s most notorious school shootings, was reportedly among those that received a threat, the Denver Post reported.
At least four businesses in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, also reported receiving a bomb threat in an email, local police say, according to KCRG.
South Florida has also seen a slew of bomb threats at fast food restaurants, banks and other businesses. The Broward Sheriff’s Office handled at least two.
“Whenever we get any kind of information we treat it as legitimate until we can confirm it’s not credible,” said spokeswoman Keyla Concepcion
In Miami, a threat came in to the Alfred Dupont building in downtown Miami. Another one came into a location just south in in Coconut Grove.
“The New York City Police Department said the threats sent Thursday were meant to cause disruption and compel recipients into sending money and are not considered credible,” according to The Associated Press. “Some of the emails had the subject line: “Think Twice.”
Carli Teproff of the Miami Herald contributed to this report
