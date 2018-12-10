The Spice Girls reunite in hospital after Mel B suffers ‘severed’ hand and broken ribs

This couldn’t possibly be what the Spice Girls had in mind when they planned a reunion.
Members of the iconic pop group - minus Victoria Beckham - visited colleague Mel B in the hospital after the singer broke two ribs and severed her right hand in a mysterious “accident.”
“When your besties show up to hospital with hugs laughter and ALOT of love, ahhhh I love my spice girls yipppeee #friendship #family #spicegirls,” the “America’s Got Talent” judge wrote on her Instagram on Monday.
A video clip showed her lying in a hospital bed with Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton and Melanie C by her side. Mel B is hospitalized in London, according to Us Weekly.
There’s little known about what put her in the hospital. A friend named Gary Madatyan told TMZ she fell on a narrow staircase at a friend’s house on Saturday night.
Earlier on Monday she posted a photo of herself wearing an enormous purple sling on her right hand.
“Thank you to all the wonderful nurses dr’s and my amazing surgeon for the care and expertise given to me here at the hospital I’ve been staying at, suffering 2 broken ribs a severed right hand needing emergency care, to having had to have over a 3 hr surgery to repair the damage hence the purple sling,” she wrote.
She apologized for canceling a book signing in New York.
“I’m absolutely gutted but I can assure you it WILL happen at a later date,I promise, but for now My right arm/hand is all stitched up and I’m trying to keep still to heal my broken ribs, ohhh the pain, but I’m in super safe hands with the care of everyone here at the hospital!!!!!” she wrote on Instagram.
She added “#accidentshappen #needtimetoheal #hospital.”
The group - minus Victoria Beckham - is preparing for a reunion tour across the United Kingdom next year. Mel B, aka “Scary Spice,” also recently released a memoir, “Brutally Honest.”
She talked about using drugs during her stint as a judge on “The X Factor,” according to Entertainment Tonight, a time when she was “doing up to six lines of coke a day.”
