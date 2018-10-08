Bride takes wedding photos alone to honor fiancé killed by drunk driver in Indiana

A bride from Daviess County, Indiana chose to take her wedding photos alone as a way to honor her fiancé, a volunteer firefighter, who was killed by an alleged drunk driver while assisting another crash victim. Music from Killer Tracks.
