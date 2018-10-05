Senators just voted to move Kavanaugh’s nomination forward. So, what happens next?

The U.S. Senate voted 51-49 Friday in favor of Brett Kavanaugh in a procedural vote, probably setting up a final vote on Saturday to decide the Supreme Court nominee’s fate.
Here’s what you need to know about the process and what happens next.
What was the vote that just happened, and what does it mean?
The Senate’s vote means it decided to allow for a final vote on Kavanaugh that will determine whether he ascends to the highest court in the land. It also means that it cut down on the time for debate about the nomination.
The 51-49 vote is the next-to-last step in a tumultuous Supreme Court confirmation process.
It ushers in 30 hours of debate before the Senate takes its final vote on Kavanaugh. The vote came as senators were still absorbing the results of a confidential FBI inquiry into allegations of sexual assault against Kavanaugh, allegations that have torn apart the Senate and divided the nation.
When is the final vote supposed to be?
The final confirmation vote is expected to happen on Saturday, as reported by CNN. But as the outlet noted, that could change because Republican Sen. Steve Daines says he will be at his daughter’s wedding on the same day — even though he plans to make it back in time for the vote.
Also, the decisions of Republican Sens. Susan Collins and Jeff Flake and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin on how they plan to vote could impact this if the Republicans decide to bring the nomination for a full vote. Those three are considered the key swing votes, CNN wrote.
As noted by USA Today, Friday’s vote essentially stops Democrats from filibustering and pushing off a vote on Kavanaugh.
Have those senators indicated how they plan to vote?
So far all three remain undecided, although each of them voted in favor of Kavanaugh during Friday’s procedural vote.
Collins said her vote to move the confirmation forward did not signal how she will vote in the end. Instead, she will announce her position on Kavanaugh at 3 p.m. Friday. It was unclear whether Manchin’s vote on Friday reflected his final position.
Flake said on Friday that he will vote yes “unless something big changes.”
Republican leaders could be seen working hard even after the procedural vote ended to reverse the opposition of Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski, from Alaska, the only GOP senator who voted against Kavanaugh in the Friday vote.
How many votes are needed for Kavanaugh to be confirmed?
The Senate could confirm Kavanaugh by a 51-49 majority — or Vice President Mike Pence could cast the tie-breaking vote if the Senate is split 50-50. If all Democrats vote against Kavanaugh’s confirmation, only two Republicans need to vote no to sink his chances.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
