What we know about Florence SC police shooting

Seven law enforcement officers have been shot, one fatally, in Florence, SC. An update Wednesday night from Mike Nunn, spokesperson for Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
By
Seven law enforcement officers have been shot, one fatally, in Florence, SC. An update Wednesday night from Mike Nunn, spokesperson for Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
By

National

SC officials ID 74-year-old man accused of shooting 7 law officers, killing one

By Charles Duncan And Mark Price

cduncan@mcclatchy.com

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

October 04, 2018 09:17 AM

The South Carolina man who is accused of seven law enforcement officers, killing one of them, has been identified as 74-year-old Fred Hopkins, reports TV station WMBF and other news outlets.

Hopkins, who lived at the site of the shootings, is in custody and being hospitalized for a head injury, the station said.

That injured occurred when he reportedly fell at the site where the shootings occurred, reported WPDE reporter Tonya Brown in a tweet. His condition is not currently known, she reported.

The Associated Press is reporting Hopkins is a lawyer who was disbarred and has faced a series of charges for such things as disorderly conduct.

News outlet FITSNews.com reported Hopkins is a Vietnam veteran and is married to attorney Cheryl Turner-Hopkins, owner of the home where the shootings took place.

Among the seven law enforcement officers shot was Florence Police Officer Terrence Carraway, who died. He was a retired technical sergeant with the 315th Airlift Wing based in North Charleston, reported McClatchy.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

