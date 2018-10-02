Baby Harper goes for her first swim in Melbourne, Fla.

Harper Lim, of Canada, might be the youngest person to visit all 50 states. Her parents, Cindy and Tristan, are using maternity leave for a 5-month road trip across the United States.
