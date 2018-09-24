Walmart loss prevention officer stops pair from snatching child from cart, police say

A loss prevention officer at a southeast Fort Worth Walmart stopped a possible kidnapping from happening on Monday evening, police said.

The employee confronted a man and a woman who were seen trying to take a child out of a cart, Officer Tracy Carter said.

The pair then left the store, which is in the 2900 block of Renaissance Square off of East Berry, and drove away in a red SUV.

The Fort Worth Police Department was notified about the attempted kidnapping at around 6 p.m. About two hours later, Carter said officers were still at the store investigating.

The suspects haven’t been identified and no arrests have been made.

The initial dispatch to police was that the child was a 4-year-old girl.

No injuries were reported.