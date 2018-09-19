Man builds wall around his home to protect it from rising Carolina floodwaters
Rodney Hyman's home was badly damaged by flooding from Hurricane Matthew in 2016. This time around, he decided to use his construction skills to build an eight foot wall of dirt around his home to protect it from Hurricane Florence flooding.
The National Hurricane Center said on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, that excessive amounts of rain are still being dumped in North Carolina and the effect is expected to be "catastrophic." Here are scenes from flooding in Jacksonville, N.C.
The director of the National Hurricane Center gave an update on the track and expected impact of Hurricane Florence on the morning of September 13, 2018. He explained why the size of Hurricane Florence is a concern.
