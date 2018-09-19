Man builds wall around his home to protect it from rising Carolina floodwaters

Rodney Hyman's home was badly damaged by flooding from Hurricane Matthew in 2016. This time around, he decided to use his construction skills to build an eight foot wall of dirt around his home to protect it from Hurricane Florence flooding.
Colorado man arrested in his family’s death

Christopher Watts is being held in jail just days after talking to reporters about missing his pregnant wife and two daughters, who had disappeared. The body of Shanann Watts was found on the property of his former workplace.

