Dog tied to truck runs desperately to keep up — until sheriff’s volunteer spots it, video shows

Volunteers with the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona usually aren’t supposed to activate their lights and sirens. But when one eagle-eyed volunteer spotted something strange going on with a semi-truck pulling out of a gas station, he didn’t hesitate — and saved a dog’s life.
Yavapai Sheriff’s Office volunteers help deputies with tasks including prisoner transport, traffic control, security and more, according to the department.
In this case, a volunteer was taking a break before heading back out on duty.
Video from the dashcam, taken on Sept. 8 in Ash Fork, Arizona, shows the volunteer pulling out of the gas station and then pausing to let a semi-truck pull out into the road. But as the truck swings around, a small dog can be seen tied to the corner of the back of the trailer, running furiously to keep up with the quickening big rig.
The truck was not yet up to speed but was pulling onto a highway, so time was running out.
In the video, the volunteer leans on his horn before cutting on his lights and siren. He zooms up to the driver’s side of the truck and pulls him over before the video ends. A different view from gas station surveillance shows the driver walking back and unleashing the dog.
“A very grateful owner retrieved his pet and expressed deep appreciation for the VIP’s efforts,” the Sheriff’s Department said on Facebook. “The driver was simply distracted and headed towards the interstate forgetting to unleash his dog. No charges are being sought. Thanks to the work these dedicated volunteers do day in and day out and for the actions of this VIP to save this dog.”
The Sheriff’s Department said the use of lights and siren was justified in saving the dog.
While this story had a happy ending, other animals have not been so lucky. Earlier in September, a Spartanburg, South Carolina, man was charged with animal cruelty after allegedly dragging a dog to death with a truck, McClatchy previously reported.
In that cause, police said the driver “became emotional and explained his friend must have secured the dog on the chain behind his truck while they were working at another location, but the friend didn’t inform the driver of what he had done.”
On Facebook, people praised the volunteer for his quick thinking.
