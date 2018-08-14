‘Fashion-conscious burglar’ took only 1 shirt. He made some alterations, video shows

When a man broke into the laundromat of an Oklahoma City apartment complex, he was wearing a white tank top and black shorts.

So, it should come as no surprise that the Oklahoma City Police Department is calling this man a “sleeveless thief.”

But that isn’t the only nickname the department has given him. Now, the man, who has not yet been identified, has been called a “fashion-conscious burglar” by police.

Because after the man pushed through the laundromat door, as seen in the security camera footage, he walked up to a washer and took out a shirt.

Not just any shirt, though. He got one with a tiger face, video shows.

The sleeveless thief didn’t stop there. If he did, he may not be known as the thief with no sleeves.

After he took the shirt out of the washer, he laid it out on the center table and began making some alterations with what appears to have been a knife.

Yes, he cut off the tiger shirt’s sleeves, of course.

Once he made his fashionable alterations, the man tried to put the new “tank top” on top of his old one — without even taking off his hat, which proved to be difficult.

The man then tossed off his gray hat and was able to get the stolen shirt on.

The video ended as the man pulled from the shirt’s neckline to loosen it up.

“The only thing he stole was a t-shirt, which he later cut the sleeves from before wearing,” police said when they shared the video on Facebook. “This is kind of a unique one and we are confident someone will help us ID this sleeveless thief.”

Police said the crime happened on July 17, but the video was not posted until about a month later.

This wasn’t the first time a police department had something to say about an alleged criminal’s fashion sense.

Also this week, in Missouri, the St. Louis County Police Department asked for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who allegedly wrote bad checks from a fake account. When giving identifiable details on Facebook, the department said the woman’s age is “Too old to be wearing Aeropostale.” About two hours after the department threw shade at the woman’s outfit, police removed that description from the post.