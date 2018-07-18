‘Keep off the grass,’ says sign where marijuana plants were found in Missouri

A citizen in southwest Missouri contacted police after coming across what appeared to be marijuana plants sitting in a public place.
Ozark police took a photo of the four potted plants on Sunday, which included a sign.
“Keep off the grass,” it says.
The police chief told the Christian County Headliner News he found the photo to be “funny” because “whoever planted them had them potted and had the sign.”
“The sign was actually under the plants; meaning, the plants were sitting on the sign,” Ozark Police Chief Tim Clothier later said in an email. “We pulled the sign out from underneath for the picture.”
Clothier didn’t say specifically where the plants were found but said they were sitting on a public property on the north side of the city.
In the Facebook post, police said the plants were seized “for safe keeping.”
They’re in an evidence locker, police said, and are expected to be destroyed after 30 days.
“If you’re the owner please contact the Ozark Police Department to make arrangements to have the plants returned,” it said. “Thank you.”
The photo, since posted on Facebook, has been shared more than 800 times.
So far, no one has come to claim the plants, the Springfield News-Leader reported, though many have joked about it on the Facebook post.
Others have found the post not so humorous, adding that the drug “bust” is a “waste of time” or “waste of taxpayer money.”
Marijuana is illegal in Missouri, but a group is trying to get a medical marijuana initiative on the November ballot.
It’s not the first time someone has found weed growing in public.
Workers in Powell, Wyoming, found out earlier this month they were tending to marijuana plants that were growing inside planters owned by the city, according to the Powell Tribune. Police suspect someone planted it there as a joke.
Comments