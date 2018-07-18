‘It was like a war happened.’ Bear enters home at 1 am, attacks woman in wheelchair

A 71-year-old woman in a wheelchair was seriously hurt early Tuesday when she was trapped in her New Hampshire home overnight with a hungry bear, reports TV station WHDH.

It happened about 1 a.m. at the home of Apryl Rogers in Groton, a town of about 600 people in western New Hampshire, the station reported.

Rogers had serious, but non-life threatening head and facial injuries and underwent a six-hour surgery on Tuesday, WBZ reported. Her condition was not reported. As a precaution, she will also be treated for exposure to rabies, reported Boston.com.

State officials believe the attack occurred after the bear “got stuck” in Rogers’ home and felt threatened, reported the New Hampshire Union Leader.

Her daughter, Stacey Murray, told TV station WBZ the bear rummaged through cabinets and even opened the oven, leaving gashes and claw marks as it went.

“After it attacked her, somehow some way, she was able to get to a phone and call 911 which is a miracle in itself,” Murray told TV station WBZ. “...There was bear feces everywhere, there was blood all over the place. It was like a war happened.”

New Hampshire Fish and Game officials told WMUR that Rogers was in her bedroom, heard the bear and came out in such a way that the bear may have felt “cornered.”

Rogers called 911 around 1:15 a.m. and an ambulance was sent to take her to a hospital, reported the New Hampshire Union Leader.

Investigators told the newspaper that they believe the bear first smelled pet food left outside the home and then found a nearby door that was not locked. It was unclear if Rogers was hurt fighting off the bear, or if she was struck trying to get it out a door, the newspaper reported.

#GrotonNH home ransacked by a black bear who came face to face with 71-yr old wheelchair bound woman. #7News pic.twitter.com/8FzHPKm3Ww — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) July 17, 2018