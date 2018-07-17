She beat 71-year-old husband with a 3-hole punch and left him on the floor for 2 days, court says

It started with just another argument among many in their two decades of marriage, but a court says it ended with one of them lying bloody on the floor with hole-punch injuries, the Marietta Daily Journal reported.
Now 69-year-old Barbara Joanne Long, of Cobb County, Ga., has been sentenced to five years in prison for allegedly beating her 71-year-old late husband William Long with a three-hole-punch and then leaving him to suffer on the floor for two days, according to the paper.
Police said it was August of 2016 when, after an argument over “long-standing” unspecified issues in their marriage, Long beat her husband with a heavy three-hole-punch, a boot and her fists and feet before leaving him lying on the floor with multiple fractures, according to WSB.
She left him there for two days before calling 911, officials said, according to the station. She allegedly told investigators she had taken the batteries out of their phones because they were being contacted by bill collectors, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Her husband was taken to the hospital, and he died there in early 2017, having never come back home, the Marietta Daily Journal reported.
Kim Isaza, spokeswoman for the Cobb District Attorney’s Office, told the paper William Long had suffered from many health problems even before the alleged beating. Police considfered pressing homicide charges on Long, but they could not establish that the alleged beating directly led to her husband’s death, according to the AJC.
Long pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated assault family violence, one count of elder neglect, and four counts of elder abuse, WSB reported, and was released with orders to stay away from her husband before he died.
In July, she was sentenced to five years in prison and up to five more years on probation, Fox 5 reported.
“This was a tough case, with strong factors in aggravation and mitigation,” senior assistant district attorney Jason Marbutt said, according to WXIA. “Justice was done.”
Comments