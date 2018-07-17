She demanded more drinks — then bit and swallowed part of a woman’s nose, Texas cops say

After a night at a local bar, Jessica Collins was at the home of a friend of a friend when she lost control at the after-party, police near Houston say.
The 41-year-old had never met her host before, according to CNN.
Now she’s been arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury, according to court documents. Deputies with the Precinct Four Constable’s Office in Harris County arrested her early Friday morning after they say she bit a chunk of the woman’s nose off and swallowed it.
Collins was staying with the woman’s neighbor, according to KTRK. The three of them went out for the night Thursday, then returned to the victim’s home, the station reported.
While there, the victim told police that Collins demanded more drinks, and cigarettes.
When the woman told Collins to leave her home — that she was ready for the night to be over — Collins attacked her, police say. She accused Collins of yanking her to the ground by her hair and biting her nose, ripping off a large chunk of it with her teeth.
Then, Collins swallowed it, CNN reported.
“I didn’t have time to react, to push her away. I think I was trying to fight back, but I couldn’t. All I could remember was the taste of blood in my mouth,” the victim told KTRK. “I started calling my husband when I was in the ambulance. I was screaming, like, ‘I don’t have a nose. I’m 28 years old and I don’t have a nose anymore.’ ”
A friend of the victim’s has started a GoFundMe campaign for her medical expenses. Reconstructive plastic surgery will cost the woman $12,000, according to the campaign.
The victim, who is not being identified, is a mother of one with no health insurance, KTRK reported.
Collins has been released from the Harris County Jail on $1,000 bond, according to jail records.
