Sheriff: Officer shoots, kills man while executing warrant

At least one law enforcement officer with a sheriff's department in North Carolina shot and killed a man while executing a search warrant Wednesday, the sheriff's office said.

The shooting happened Wednesday morning in Elizabeth City in the eastern part of the state, the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The races of the officers involved and man shot weren't immediately clear. WAVY-TV reported that neighbors heard multiple shots fired.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the shooting.

The shooting happened about 8:30 a.m. in the city of nearly 18,000, located 170 miles (274 km) northeast of Raleigh.

The sheriff didn’t immediately respond to an email asking about the race of the man shot and the officer or officers involved.

A crowd gathered around the shooting scene, which was blocked off by police tape and with multiple law enforcement cruisers with their lights flashing, according to footage from WAVY.

Elizabeth City Councilman Darius Horton told the station that he and other members of the community came out because they wanted to know what happened.

“We’re here demanding answers,” he said.

The sentiment was echoed by Keith Rivers, the president of the Pasquotank NAACP.

“The sheriff needs to address these people. The sheriff needs to talk to community leaders to let us know what is going on so that we can be a part of this process,” Rivers said.