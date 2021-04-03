Nation & World

Jordan arrests former officials close to ruling monarchy

The Associated Press

AMMAN, Jordan

Jordan's state news agency said Saturday that two former senior palace officials “and others” have been arrested for “security reasons.”

The Petra report said Sharif Hassan bin Zaid, the former royal envoy to Saudi Arabia, and Basem Ibrahim Awadallah, the former head of the royal court, were detained. Awadallah also previously served as planning minister and finance minister.

The report did not provide further details or name the others who were arrested.

Jordan, ruled by King Abdullah II, has long been a key Western ally and an island of stability in a turbulent region. It borders Israel, the Palestinian territories, Syria and Iraq.

  Comments  

National

As COVID-19 vaccinations in Texas pick up the pace, how close is state to herd immunity?

World

5 dead, many detained in Myanmar as group warns of humanitarian crisis

Religion

As churches mark Easter, hope builds for return to in-person services

Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service