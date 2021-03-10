AP source: Kansas AD Jeff Long fired after Les Miles debacle

FILE - Kansas head coach Les Miles is shown before an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma in Norman, Okla., in this Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, file photo. LSU's former athletic director recommended in 2013 that Les Miles be fired as Tigers football coach because of his behavior with female student workers. Then-Athletic Director Joe Alleva's recommendation to former LSU President F. King Alexander is detailed in a newly released report into how the university handled sexual misconduct complaints. The report was released Friday, March 5, 2021, by the Husch Blackwell law firm. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) AP

Kansas has fired athletic director Jeff Long less than two days after mutually parting with Les Miles amid sexual allegations dating to the football coach's time at LSU, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the school had yet to announce the firing. Kurt Watson will serve as the interim athletic director as the school begins searching for both a new AD and new football coach.

Long's dismissal came one day after he had vowed to lead the search for Miles's successor, a move that drew a significant amount of backlash from the Kansas alumni base. It was Long who had hired Miles, his friend of more than 30 years, despite question marks in the coach's background that ultimately led to his firing Monday night.

The move also comes as the Jayhawks' storied men's basketball program, which is awaiting the decision of an independent arbitrator on severe NCAA sanctions, prepares to open the Big 12 Tournament on Thursday.