Watch: Fort Worth drivers, unable to stop on ice, crash in I-35 pileup of over 75 cars

At least five people were killed and dozens were injured after a crash on I-35W southbound near downtown Fort Worth on Thursday morning that led to a massive pile-up of vehicles, including multiple 18-wheelers as well as police and MedStar vehicles, officials said.

Warning: The video below contains graphic content and language.

A Fort Worth police spokesman confirmed that five people had died. Police additionally said the accident involved between 75 and 100 vehicles, and the total number of injuries wasn’t immediately known as first responders were still responding to the crash.