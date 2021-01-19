US soldier arrested in plot to blow up NYC 9/11 Memorial

A U.S. Army soldier was arrested Tuesday in Georgia on charges that he plotted to blow up New York City's 9/11 Memorial and attack U.S. soldiers in the Middle East, authorities said Tuesday.

Cole James Bridges of Stow, Ohio, was in custody on charges of attempted material support of a terrorist organization — the Islamic State group — and attempted murder of a military member, said Nicholas Biase, a spokesperson for Manhattan federal prosecutors.

The 20-year-old soldier, also known as Cole Gonzales, was with the Third Infantry Division out of Fort Stewart, Georgia, Biase said.

He was scheduled to make an initial appearance in federal court in Georgia on Thursday.

It was not immediately clear who would represent him.