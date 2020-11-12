Wichita Eagle Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Nation & World

US piles up record October budget deficit of $284.1 billion

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON

The U.S. is starting the 2021 budget year the way the old year ended, with soaring deficits.

The Treasury Department reported Thursday that the federal government ran up a record October deficit of $284.1 billion, nearly double the red ink of the same month a year ago, as revenues declined while spending to deal with the impact of the coronavirus soared.

The October deficit was almost double the $134.5 billion deficit logged in October 2019. It smashed the previous October record of a $176 billion deficit set in 2009, when the government was spending heavily to lift the country out of a deep recession caused by the 2008 financial crisis.

The deficit for the 2020 budget year, which ended Sept. 30, totaled a record $3.1 trillion, breaking the old mark for an annual deficit of $1.4 trillion set in 2009.

The Congressional Budget Office is projecting that this year's deficit will surpass the 2020 mark, hitting $3.3 trillion.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Nation & World

Justice Dept.: ‘Poor judgment’ used in Epstein plea deal

November 12, 2020 1:09 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service