Thunder promote assistant Daigneault to head coach

The Oklahoma City Thunder have promoted assistant Mark Daigneault to head coach.

The Thunder made the announcement in a news release on Wednesday. Daigneault replaces Billy Donovan, who now is coaching the Chicago Bulls.

Daigneault coached the Thunder’s G League team for five years. He had a .572 winning percentage, won three division titles and made four playoff appearances.

“We are thrilled to have Mark assume the role of head coach of the Oklahoma City Thunder,” Thunder general manager Sam Presti said in a statement. “He has been a selfless and effective leader within our organization since his arrival."