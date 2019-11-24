US senator visits home of imprisoned Bahrain rights activist

In this Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 photo, provided by activists, U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Connecticut, center, listens to Adam Nabeel Rajab, right son of imprisoned Bahraini human rights activist Nabeel Rajab, at the family's home in Manama, Bahrain. Murphy had been in the kingdom for the annual Manama Dialogue security conference. (AP Photo)

A U.S. senator has visited the home of a detained human rights activist in the Mideast island kingdom of Bahrain.

Activists shared photographs with The Associated Press showing Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Connecticut, visiting the home of Nabeel Rajab on Saturday night.

Murphy had been in the kingdom for the annual Manama Dialogue security conference.

Rajab has been detained since June 2016 on internationally criticized charges over comments he made on Twitter and in a TV interview. His detention comes amid a widespread crackdown on all dissent in Bahrain.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Bahrain’s government, Murphy’s office and the U.S. Embassy in Manama did not respond to requests for comment Sunday.

Bahrain, off the coast of Saudi Arabia, is home to the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet.