Puerto Rico governor’s mansion to feature original color

FILE - In this June 29, 2015 file photo, people walk on a street that leads to the baby blue governor's mansion known as the Palacio de Catalina, in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico. Officials said Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, crews are painting the historic governor’s mansion to match its original color from the 16th century. AP Photo

Crews are painting the historic governor’s mansion in Puerto Rico’s capital to match its original color from the 16th century.

Officials said Friday that 130 coats of paint were extracted from the mansion’s walls during a 2015 project to identify the original grey color.

The currently baby blue mansion is known as the Palacio de Santa Catalina and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The mansion was last painted was after Hurricane Maria hit the U.S. territory in September 2017 as a Category 4 storm.